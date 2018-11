A National Guard serviceman extinguishes a torch thrown by a protester during a rally against the seizure by Russian special forces of three of the Ukrainian navy ships, which Russia blocked from passing through the Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov in the Black Sea, in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine November 25, 2018.

KIEV (Reuters) РUkraine’s President Petro Poroshenko said on Monday he would propose that parliament declare martial law in the country after the Russian military attacked and seized three Ukrainian navy ships in the Black Sea.

He said the parliament on Monday could decide whether to approve martial law, which would restrict civil liberties and give state institutions greater power.