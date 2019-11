Jaden Smith arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz - HP1EE5802OWBJ

LISBON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Young people rallying to fight climate change should engage their parents, U.S rapper and actor Jaden Smith said on Monday, urging eco-conscious adolescents to try to influence the views of adults at home. Smith, the 21-year-old son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, joined mass youth-led protests that […]