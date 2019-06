FILE PHOTO: People stand at the border fence between Mexico and the United States, during an inter-religious service against U.S. President Donald Trump's border wall, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday appealed a U.S. judge’s ruling that blocked his administration from using $2.5 billion in funds intended for anti-drug activities to construct a wall along the southern border with Mexico. U.S. Department of Justice lawyers said in a court filing that they were formally appealing Friday’s ruling to […]