FILE PHOTO: North Koreans work in a paddy field on the Hwanggumpyong Island, located in the middle of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has provided its largest food and aid donation since 2008 to U.N. aid programmes in North Korea, officials said on Wednesday, amid warnings that millions of dollars more is needed to make up for food shortages. South Korea followed through on a promise to donate $4.5 million (3.6 million pounds) […]