FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car manufacturer Renault is seen at a dealership of the company in Bordeaux, France, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Renault (RENA.PA) will have soon drawn up a shortlist of candidates for chief executive officer but there is no rush, the French carmaker’s chairman told a German newspaper. Renault ousted chief executive Thierry Bollore in October as the carmaker and its Japanese partner Nissan (7201.T) have tried to rekindle their relationship after […]