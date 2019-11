FILE PHOTO: Omar Shakir, Human Rights Watch's Israel and Palestine Director, looks on before his hearing at Israel's Supreme Court in Jerusalem September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Supreme Court upheld a government decision to deport a Human Rights Watch (HRW) official accused of backing an international pro-Palestinian boycott campaign, an edict he said was aimed at stifling criticism of Israel. The court ratified an Interior Ministry refusal to renew the work visa of Omar Shakir, a U.S. citizen […]