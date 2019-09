FILE PHOTO: A banner depicting Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and an United Nation's post are seen in Lebanon from the Israeli side of the border, near Zar'it in northern Israel August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Hezbollah said on Saturday its field commanders were ready to respond to an attack a week ago that the Lebanese group blamed on Israeli drones, after Israel’s military ordered extra forces to deploy near the border. Tensions have heightened between the Iran-backed Lebanese movement and its old enemy Israel — who fought […]