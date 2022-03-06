Fiji working tirelessly to restore and protect ecosystems – Reddy

Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy speaks during the World Wetlands Day celebration at Nadiri village in Sigatoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

Fiji is working tirelessly to protect, manage and restore its ecosystems by actively promoting and incorporating Nature-based Solutions (NbS) in its ever-increasing disaster management models.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Environment, Dr Mahendra Reddy highlighted this while delivering his national statement at the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) this week.

“This approach taken by Fiji, supports the recovery of nature as a basis for the recovery and resilience of our people and our economy,” said Dr Reddy.

“One such exemplar is the Ministry of Environment’s Jobs for Nature Rehabilitation (J-NR) program.

“The program promotes ecosystem restoration projects such as reforestation, mangrove and seagrass restoration, riverbank and coastal protection, and degraded land rehabilitation using sustainable agricultural approaches.”

Dr Reddy told the UNEA that apart from instilling community ownership to tackling nature and biodiversity loss and restoration, the J-NR program also provides employment opportunities to hundreds of Fijians.

“By embracing agroecological practices, such as agroforestry, bio-conservation and regenerative agricultural practices, can restore and sustain the ecosystem services like soil health, flowing waterways and the sinking of carbon.

“This also helps close yield gaps. “Our environment impact assessment (EIA) administered by the Department of Environment safeguards the focus on the above as developments are considered.

“This includes agroecological practices that are applied in every relevant area of development.”

Dr Reddy stated that the Fijian Government recently passed the Climate Change Act 2021 outlining a comprehensive solution to addressing climate change.

“We have produced evidence-based tangible outputs on the ground as our vision lies in the realms of long-term perspectives.

“We must ensure that as one global family, we adopt best practices that protect, manage and restore nature, while gradually meeting the fundamentals of human rights to healthy and nutritious food supplies for all.”