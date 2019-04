Arab leaders pose for the camera, ahead of the 30th Arab Summit in Tunis, Tunisia March 31, 2019, in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

TUNIS (Reuters) – Arab leaders, long divided by regional rivalries, condemned on Sunday a U.S. decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and said Middle East stability depended on creating an Palestinian state. Arab leaders, gathering at summit in Tunis, have been under popular pressure to reject Washington’s action, while they also grapple […]