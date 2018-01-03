Fiji Time: 3:24 PM on Wednesday 3 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / World

Trump blasts Pakistan

Reuters
Wednesday, January 03, 2018

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States has "foolishly" handed Pakistan more than $US33 billion ($F67b) in aid over the last 15 years while getting nothing in return, and pledged to put a stop to it.

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Mr Trump wrote on Twitter. "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools."

A National Security Council official on Monday said the White House does not plan to send $255 million ($F522m) in aid to Pakistan "at this time" and said "the administration continues to review Pakistan's level of co-operation." In August, the administration had said it was delaying the payment.

Pakistan's foreign minister, Khawaja M. Asif, wrote on Twitter "We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly inshallah...Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction."

It was not immediately clear what prompted Mr Trump's criticism of Pakistan but he has long complained that Islamabad is not doing enough to tackle Islamist militants. The New York Times reported on December 29 that US officials had sought but been denied access to a member of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network captured in Pakistan who potentially could provide information about at least one American hostage.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62010.6011
JPY 56.223853.2238
GBP 0.36320.3552
EUR 0.41120.3992
NZD 0.70330.6703
AUD 0.63580.6108
USD 0.49730.4803

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, January, 2018

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Take the offer
  2. Feeling the pinch
  3. Coral ban to protect dying reefs
  4. Ministry comes under fire
  5. Firm cops $80k fine
  6. 7s support
  7. Tabuya: SODELPA move will not kill PDP
  8. Police search for Chand
  9. Qiliho orders cell block renovations
  10. Dutt arrested

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tired of working for less, says ATS worker Thursday (28 Dec)
  2. Dead end Thursday (28 Dec)
  3. Happiest country Saturday (30 Dec)
  4. 'I was on day off' Saturday (30 Dec)
  5. 7s Masirewa gets top call Monday (01 Jan)
  6. National strike threat Sunday (31 Dec)
  7. Mum tells of struggles Thursday (28 Dec)
  8. NFP wants Raj out Thursday (28 Dec)
  9. Fiji welcomes 2018's first baby Monday (01 Jan)
  10. Local talents Monday (01 Jan)