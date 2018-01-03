Trump blasts Pakistan

/ Front page / World

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States has "foolishly" handed Pakistan more than $US33 billion ($F67b) in aid over the last 15 years while getting nothing in return, and pledged to put a stop to it.

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Mr Trump wrote on Twitter. "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools."

A National Security Council official on Monday said the White House does not plan to send $255 million ($F522m) in aid to Pakistan "at this time" and said "the administration continues to review Pakistan's level of co-operation." In August, the administration had said it was delaying the payment.

Pakistan's foreign minister, Khawaja M. Asif, wrote on Twitter "We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly inshallah...Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction."

It was not immediately clear what prompted Mr Trump's criticism of Pakistan but he has long complained that Islamabad is not doing enough to tackle Islamist militants. The New York Times reported on December 29 that US officials had sought but been denied access to a member of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network captured in Pakistan who potentially could provide information about at least one American hostage.