Merkel eyes cohesion

BERLIN - Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel, under pressure after three months of failing to form a new ruling coalition, on Sunday vowed to address growing social divisions as she worked rapidly to build a stable German government.

Ms Merkel mapped out key priorities in her annual New Year's address, including increased investments in security and defence, improved health care and education.

"The world is not waiting for us. We must create the conditions now that ensure that Germany continues to prosper in 10, 15 years."