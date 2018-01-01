Inflation stands at 2.6pc, foreign reserves drop

/ Front page / Business

FIJI's annual inflation anchored at 2.6 per cent in November, same as earlier in October, the Reserve Bank of Fiji stated in its December 2017 Economic Review.

The country's inflation rate averaged 3.93 per cent from 2003 until 2017, reaching an the highest of 10.50 per cent in April of 2010 and a record low of -0.30 per cent in April of 2009.

Taking a review of inflation over the year, it had increased to 2.6 per cent in October from 2.0 per cent earlier recorded in September.

It remained low at 2.0 per cent in July and June, while it was higher in January at 6.8 per cent, 5.5 per cent in February and 5.6 per cent in March of this year.

The central bank stated that over the year, prices were higher for alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics; housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels; transport; restaurants and hotels; and clothing and footwear.

The 2017 year-end forecast for inflation is 2.5 per cent.

Inflation is the rate of increase in the overall level of prices of goods and services in an economy over time.

It is generally reported as a rate of increase of prices over a period, usually a year.

In normal economic circumstances, if the level of money supply grows faster than the real output, it can cause inflation, hence reducing purchasing power at a point in time.

However, inflation is not only influenced by monetary conditions because supply and demand conditions can also lead to price changes.

An increase in inflation can also mean that the amount of goods that your money can buy decreases along with its purchasing power.

Meanwhile, Fiji's foreign reserves stood at $2,275.9 million as at December 29, sufficient to cover 5.5 months of retained imports of goods and non-factor services (MORI). In November, foreign reserves fell by $98.3 million to $2,311.8 million, sufficient to cover 5.5 MORI.

Foreign reserves generally remained high over the year which stood at about $2.3 billion in July, an unprecedented record level for the country's developing economy.

Foreign reserves are money or other assets held by a central bank or other monetary authorities that allow a country to pay its liabilities if the need arises.