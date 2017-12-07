UN's Verburg pays courtesy call to Fijian President

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote meets United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Coordinator of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement Gerda Verburg at the State House. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 8:32PM UNITED Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Coordinator of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement Gerda Verburg paid a courtesy visit to President Jioji Konrote today.

From 2013 until 2015, Ms Verburg served as chairperson of the UN Committee on World Food Security (CFS), a multi-stakeholder committee where governments, civil society, private sector, research institutions and others addressed food and nutrition issues.

In receiving Ms Verburg, Mr Konrote highlighted Fiji's efforts in combating non-communicable diseases and the various programs that the Ministry of Health and Medical Services had set up to combat this disease.