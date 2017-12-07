FICAC stages nationwide roadshow

Update: 7:41PM A NATIONWIDE roadshow to disseminate information on the importance of the International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) will be conducted tomorrow.
Conducted by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC), the roadshow will also showcase the work being done by the institution.
Members of the public are encouraged to come out in numbers and take advantage of the opportunity to liaise with the FICAC officers visiting towns and communities.
Below is the program for the event:
Central Division
Team 1
- Suva (GIRC) - 9am
Team 2
- Serua - 9am
- Navua - 10:30am
- Lami - 12pm
Team 3
- Korovou - 9am
- Nausori - 11:30am
- Valelevu - 12:30pm
- Nabua - 1:30pm
- Samabula - 2pm
West
Team 1
- Lautoka (Sugar City Mall) - 9am
Team 2
- Rakiraki - 9am
- Tavua - 11am
- Ba - 12am
Team 3
- Sigatoka - 9am
- Nadi - 10:30am
- Namaka - 11:30am
- Nadi International Airport - 12pm
- Lomolomo - 1pm
- Saweni - 1:30pm
North
Team 1
- Labasa (Takia Hotel Carpark) - 9am
Team 2
- Savusavu - 9am
- Natewa - 9:30am
- Nakobo - 11am
- Saqani - 12:30pm
- Dogotuki - 2pm
Team 3
- Navukebuli - 9am
- Lagalaga - 10:30am
- Navoalevu - 11:30am
- Nasasa - 12:30pm
- Vunitutu - 1:30pm
- Karoko - 2:30pm
- Naleba - 3:30pm.