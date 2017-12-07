FICAC stages nationwide roadshow

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:41PM A NATIONWIDE roadshow to disseminate information on the importance of the International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) will be conducted tomorrow.

Conducted by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC), the roadshow will also showcase the work being done by the institution.

Members of the public are encouraged to come out in numbers and take advantage of the opportunity to liaise with the FICAC officers visiting towns and communities.

Below is the program for the event:

Central Division

Team 1

- Suva (GIRC) - 9am

Team 2

- Serua - 9am

- Navua - 10:30am

- Lami - 12pm

Team 3

- Korovou - 9am

- Nausori - 11:30am

- Valelevu - 12:30pm

- Nabua - 1:30pm

- Samabula - 2pm

West

Team 1

- Lautoka (Sugar City Mall) - 9am

Team 2

- Rakiraki - 9am

- Tavua - 11am

- Ba - 12am

Team 3

- Sigatoka - 9am

- Nadi - 10:30am

- Namaka - 11:30am

- Nadi International Airport - 12pm

- Lomolomo - 1pm

- Saweni - 1:30pm

North

Team 1

- Labasa (Takia Hotel Carpark) - 9am

Team 2

- Savusavu - 9am

- Natewa - 9:30am

- Nakobo - 11am

- Saqani - 12:30pm

- Dogotuki - 2pm

Team 3

- Navukebuli - 9am

- Lagalaga - 10:30am

- Navoalevu - 11:30am

- Nasasa - 12:30pm

- Vunitutu - 1:30pm

- Karoko - 2:30pm

- Naleba - 3:30pm.