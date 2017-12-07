Fiji Time: 12:18 AM on Friday 8 December

Lots up for sale from 2019

AVNEEL CHAND
Thursday, December 07, 2017

Update: 7:12PM MORE than 750 lots will be up for sale by September 2019 in Davuilevu after the groundbreaking ceremony by Housing Minister Parveen Kumar this afternoon.

Mr Kumar commended the Government's efforts to enable low and middle income earners to purchase their own home.

He added that the Housing Authority of Fiji had provided incentives with low interest rates for those interested in purchasing a home.

"We believe that each individual, no matter which background, he/she deserves the right to better housing," Mr Kumar said.

More details in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.








