+ Enlarge this image Eileen Cikamatana receives her gold medal from Louise Kotra of New Caledonia after competing in the senior women 90kg kategory at the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 6:57PM FIJIAN weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana won three gold medals in the 90 kilograms category in the 2017 Pacific Mini Games.

She lifted a total of 248kg.

In the snatch, she lifted 105kg, and 143kg in the clean and jerk.

Eileen broke her own record which was set in the Asian Games in September, which was 143kg.