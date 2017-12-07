Fiji Time: 12:18 AM on Friday 8 December

UroNiubuto 7s: Organisers allow last minute registrations

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, December 07, 2017

Update: 6:20PM ORGANISERS of the inaugural UroNiubuto rugby 7s tournament have postponed the starting of the matches to tomorrow, citing the overwhelming interest in the tourney.

Sevens public relations officer Onisimo Moii said they were supposed to kick off the tournament today but with the number of last-minute registrations, the organisers decided to allocate today as the final registration day.

He said the committee along with the team officials would then have a briefing at which they would also reveal the draws.

The tournament will feature the likes of Masivesi Dakuwaqa and Pio Tuwai.

The tournament winner will walk away with $10,000 while the runner-up will win $2000. The plate and bowl winners will each receive $500.








