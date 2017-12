/ Front page / News

Update: 5:43PM A FIJI teacher who was yesterday convicted by the High Court in Suva for raping and sexually assaulting nine female primary school students has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The incidences happened between January 1, 2010, and October 31, 2013.

Trial judge Justice Salesi Temo who had agreed with the unanimous guilty opinions of the assessors set the non-parole period at 13 years.

