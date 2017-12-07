Weather watch: Centre predicts wet weekend

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:16PM DO not keep your hopes high for a bright sunny weekend as the weatherman is predicting wet weather conditions.

The weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 2:24pm today reported the outlook for Saturday looked gloomy because of brief showers over the southern and eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

There will also be afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms elsewhere.

The bulletin reports a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain that remained slow moving over Fiji.

It is expected to affect the group until later tomorrow.

Forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group, the weatherman predicts occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over most places.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding and there will be rain easing to showers later tomorrow.