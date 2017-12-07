Fiji Time: 6:49 PM on Thursday 7 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Palestinians protest at ICSW

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, December 07, 2017

Update: 5:08PM JERUSALEM is our capital, young Palestinian activists said loud and clear in Laucala today.

In the middle of a panel discussion with winners of the Nelson Mandela-Graca Machel Innovation Awards winner, Khaled Elbalshy one of the awardees used the opportunity to highlight the current international impasse over which state Jerusalem belongs to, Israel of Palestine.

Mr Elbalshy, an Egyptian Journalist human rights defender and chief editor of the Al Bedaiah online newspaper is one of four youth activists who were announced today as winners of the 12th year of the awards.

Holding up the flag of Palestine with the hashtag #Jerusalem_Our_Capital, Mr Elbaslshy called on other supporters who stood up in the audience and called on people in the large room to do the same.

The protesters directed their protest action at the United States President Donald Trump.

The Egyption freedom fighter won the 'Individual Activist Award' while the 'Youth Activist Award' went to Jubilante Cutting, the 'Organisation Award' went to Mentally Aware Nigeria while the Guerilla Foundation won the 'Brave Philanthropy Award'.

"It means a lot to me, that the voices of all the prisoners, the journalists in Egypt is getting out," Mr Elbalshy said.

"I will not stop saying we are living under a dictatorship. Journalists are paying the price living under this regime, like any other human rights defenders. That's the value of this award for me."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62270.6037
JPY 55.224052.2240
GBP 0.36230.3543
EUR 0.41250.4005
NZD 0.71340.6804
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Good Samaritan helps out
  2. Mother scoops top five excellence awards
  3. Qiliho warns 'dirty cops'
  4. A-G urges political clarity
  5. Call of duty
  6. Suicidal
  7. Challenge for contestants
  8. 114 nurses graduate
  9. RFMF Band to celebrate
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  2. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  3. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  5. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  6. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Serevi's call Monday (04 Dec)
  9. $2k each Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Fiji Airways begins Japan direct flights Wednesday (06 Dec)