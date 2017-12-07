Fiji Time: 6:49 PM on Thursday 7 December

FICAC appeals against former Education minister's acquittal

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, December 07, 2017

Update: 4:58PM AN appeal against the judgment of Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili in acquitting former Education Minister Mahendra Reddy has been lodged at the High Court in Suva by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Mr Reddy who was charged with one count of bribery and one count of undue influence was found not guilty by the Suva Magistrates Court and was acquitted last week by Mr Ratuvili.

FICAC confirmed in a statement today that it had appealed on eight grounds.

It now awaits the notice from the high court for the matter to be heard.

Earlier report: http://www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?id=425981








