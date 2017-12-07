Beqa villagers educated on Parliament's role

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nawaisomo Village headman Semisi Ketenilagi at the Parliament Bus Program awareness event in their village. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:23PM FIJIAN villagers on the island of Beqa now have an understanding of the role of the Speaker, standing committees, the mace and the composition of Parliament.

This after the Parliament Bus program was conducted for them in the villages of Nawaisomo and Raviravi earlier this week.

The villagers appreciated the effort put in by the outreach team for shedding more light on the role and functions of Parliament.

Nawaisomo village headman Semisi Ketenilagi said they were very fortunate to have been visited by the outreach team and for educating them about the operations of Parliament.

Mr Ketenilagi said most times, a lot of people, especially rural dwellers, pay less attention to Parliament because they do not understand fully well its significance and how they can engage with the members.