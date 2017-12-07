Fiji Time: 6:49 PM on Thursday 7 December

CIVICUS World Assembly: Pacific gives hope to huge problem

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, December 07, 2017

Update: 3:54PM THE problem of climate change is so huge and will require enormous civil society mobilisation to address.

But the nature of the people of the Pacific breathes hope into the civil society movement, the World Assembly of the International Civil Society Week heard today.

Speaking at the opening session of the final formal session of ICSW, which began this week in Suva, the Canadian head of Greenpeace, Joanna Kerr, said one of the very first things that greeted the 700 international visitors at the conference was ordinary peoples' appreciation for climate change.

"The problem is so huge it can be hard to get to stay optimistic. We can't UN COP our way out of climate change, we can't SDG our way out of this climate change," Ms Kerr said.

"Hope and resilience of the Pacific gives us hope."

Speaking at the same session on Climate Justice, Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat head Dame Meg Taylor said the impact of climate change was very real in the Pacific.

"We are failing in the migration debate. It just shows where we are as a planet, that we are not succeeding in this space," Dame Meg said.

She called on the international community of activists in Suva to join the move for more recognition of climate-induced migration.








