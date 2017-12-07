Fiji Year 10 exam results ready

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:18PM THE external examination provisional results for Year 10, previously known as the Fiji Junior Certificate Examination, will be released tomorrow.

This was revealed in a Government statement today advising relevant stakeholders that individual results would be made available in all schools and in all the nine district education offices from Friday, December 8.

The online portal has also been activated for individual student access, on the link: http://www.examresults.gov.fj.

For students to access their results online, the following security questions should be correctly filled in and match the details that exist in FEMIS (Fiji Education Management Information System).

This includes:

- School year

- Student ID/Index number

- First name

- Surname

- Parent name

- Date of Birth.

A total of 14,369 students sat for the Fiji Year 10 examination.