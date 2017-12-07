UN expert commend Fiji's recognition of albinism

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image United Nations Independent Expert on the Enjoyment of Human Rights by Persons with Albinism, Ikponwosa Ero at the press conference today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:53PM UNITED Nations Independent Expert on the Enjoyment of Human Rights by Persons with Albinism, Ikponwosa Ero has commended the Government efforts in recognising people with albinism in the communities.

In a press conference held in Suva today, Ms Ero said Fiji had an ideal opportunity to put the needs of people with albinism high on the national agenda, having ratified the UN Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities in June and with a draft bill on people with disabilities currently before Parliament.

"Discussions of issues relating to people with albinism in Fiji is relatively new, however, I am convinced that my visit has initiated efforts to actually include this group of people of albinism out of the shadows and discrimination into the national consciousness," Ms Ero said.

Ms Ero noted a few areas that have been identified during her visit and this included medical services and health personnel ensuring better healthcare was provided to people with albinism.

During her visit to Fiji, Ms Ero met high-level officials, civil society and people living with albinism and discussed matters affecting them, including the establishment of registered civil society organisation and self-help groups.