Fiji Time: 6:49 PM on Thursday 7 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

UN expert commend Fiji's recognition of albinism

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, December 07, 2017

Update: 2:53PM UNITED Nations Independent Expert on the Enjoyment of Human Rights by Persons with Albinism, Ikponwosa Ero has commended the Government efforts in recognising people with albinism in the communities.

In a press conference held in Suva today, Ms Ero said Fiji had an ideal opportunity to put the needs of people with albinism high on the national agenda, having ratified the UN Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities in June and with a draft bill on people with disabilities currently before Parliament.

"Discussions of issues relating to people with albinism in Fiji is relatively new, however, I am convinced that my visit has initiated efforts to actually include this group of people of albinism out of the shadows and discrimination into the national consciousness," Ms Ero said.

Ms Ero noted a few areas that have been identified during her visit and this included medical services and health personnel ensuring better healthcare was provided to people with albinism.

During her visit to Fiji, Ms Ero met high-level officials, civil society and people living with albinism and discussed matters affecting them, including the establishment of registered civil society organisation and self-help groups.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62270.6037
JPY 55.224052.2240
GBP 0.36230.3543
EUR 0.41250.4005
NZD 0.71340.6804
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Good Samaritan helps out
  2. Mother scoops top five excellence awards
  3. Qiliho warns 'dirty cops'
  4. A-G urges political clarity
  5. Call of duty
  6. Suicidal
  7. Challenge for contestants
  8. 114 nurses graduate
  9. RFMF Band to celebrate
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  2. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  3. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  5. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  6. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Serevi's call Monday (04 Dec)
  9. $2k each Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. Fiji Airways begins Japan direct flights Wednesday (06 Dec)