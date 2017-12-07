CIVICUS World Assembly: CSOs celebrate Nobel prize

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:26PM ANTI Nuclear activists began celebrations with fellow civil society organisation at Laucala this morning ahead of a major award to be given later this week.

CSOs here for the International Civil Society Week (ICSW) praised the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) for the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize.

The organisation will receive on December 10 in Oslo, Norway.

ICAN Pacific campaigner and University of the South Pacific academic Vanessa Griffen accepted the ICSW praise and said the award was important.

Ms Griffin said the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the prize to ICAN "for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition on such weapons".