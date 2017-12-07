Fiji Time: 6:49 PM on Thursday 7 December

Water situation: Temporary disruption for Korovou

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, December 07, 2017

Update: 2:23PM THE Water Authority of Fiji has advised its customers living in parts of Korovou, Tailevu, that water supply will be disrupted from 5pm today to allow for repair works at Korovou Town.

Areas that will be affected are Korovou Town and Tailevu North College.

The authority has advised its customers in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during that temporary period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when there is a need.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6am tomorrow.








