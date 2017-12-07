Fiji breaks ground for US$45m aviation academy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum breaks ground at the site of the Fiji Aviation Academy in Nadi. With him are Fiji Airways MD and CEO Andre Viljoen and board chair Rajesh Punja. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 2:13PM FIJI'S Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Civil Aviation Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the US$45million (approximately FJD$93.8m) Fiji Aviation Academy in Namaka, Nadi, this morning.

The project will be undertaken by Fiji Airways.

It will be conducted in three phases.

The first phase being the construction of three flight simulator booths with state-of-the-art equipment is scheduled to be completed in early 2019.

More details in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.