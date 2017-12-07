Fiji Time: 6:49 PM on Thursday 7 December

Fiji breaks ground for US$45m aviation academy

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Thursday, December 07, 2017

Update: 2:13PM FIJI'S Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Civil Aviation Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the US$45million (approximately FJD$93.8m) Fiji Aviation Academy in Namaka, Nadi, this morning.

The project will be undertaken by Fiji Airways.

It will be conducted in three phases.

The first phase being the construction of three flight simulator booths with state-of-the-art equipment is scheduled to be completed in early 2019.

