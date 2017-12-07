Fiji Time: 6:49 PM on Thursday 7 December

Foreign nationals arrested for alleged cocaine importation

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, December 07, 2017

Update: 1:54PM LOWER Hutt, Wellington: THREE foreign nationals were arrested in Wellington's Lower Hutt area yesterday in relation to the alleged importation of cocaine for local distribution.

New Zealand Police arrested two Columbian nationals in their 20s and 30s, and a Malaysian man in his 50s, who were all allegedly found in possession of approximately 1kg of cocaine at the time of their arrest.

Wellington Police's Detective Inspector Stu Graham, who headed the operation, said those foreign nationals were now facing a range of charges, including supplying cocaine and possession of cocaine for supply.

He says they will be appearing in the Wellington District Court later today.

Meanwhile, Mr Graham said search warrants were also executed on the same day at a number of addresses in the Hutt Valley.

He said Police seized a further 350 grams of cocaine.

"The seizures and arrests are a great result. This is an example of Police's commitment to disrupt these transnational organised crime groups who are attempting to profit from a drug that would cause significant harm in our communities," Mr Graham said.

"Police will continue to work with our international partners and Customs to actively target those people who choose to bring harmful drugs into New Zealand, so we can seize it before it gets into our community."

The operation targeting the supply of cocaine in the Wellington region ended yesterday.








