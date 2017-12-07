Fiji Time: 6:49 PM on Thursday 7 December

Water situation: Supply disruption in parts of Labasa

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, December 07, 2017

Update: 1:22PM RESIDENTS in parts of the northern town of Labasa are advised of water supply disruptions today.

The supply issue has been attributed to a burst main at Naiyaca.

Affected areas include the Charan Jeath Singh building, BSP Bank, Hotel Takia, Naiyaca and Siberia.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised customers in those areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this period.

It has also assured that water carts are on standby to service those areas as and when the need arose.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm.








