CIVICUS World Assembly: Tiumalu honoured

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The later former Pacific Coordinator of 350.org, Koreti Tiumalu a New Zealand national passed away in July this year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:25PM MOVEMENTS are as strong as the people who make them, the World Assembly of civil society organisations heard at Laucala in Suva this morning.

While discussing Climate Justice at a panel discussion at the International Civil Society Week this morning, May Boeve the head of 350.org honoured the late Koreti Tiumalu.

The later former Pacific Coordinator of 350.org, Koreti Tiumalu a New Zealand national passed away in July this year.

She has been credited with starting the 'We are not drowning, we are fighting" movement of climate activism in the region.

Ms Boeve, herself a young leader at only 33 said Ms Tiumalu had taught the movement about leadership using courage and love.

"The thing that gives us the most hope in our movement is the people in the movement so when we lose the people, its very hard," Ms Boeve said.