US wildfires destroys homes, forces thousands to flee

+ Enlarge this image Ventura County wildfire destroys more homes, reaches Pacific Ocean. Picture: LA TIMES

Update: 12:21PM MULTIPLE fires are currently raging in Southern California in the United States of America destroying homes and forcing thousands to flee.

According to the Los Angeles Times thousands of homes were still threatened by flames, 27,000 people were forced to flee.

The report said fire that has ravaged Ventura County continued to burn out of control yesterday, reaching the Pacific Ocean unchecked as officials warned many more homes have been lost.

"The blaze has consumed 65,500 acres on its journey to the ocean. The 101 remains open, but authorities warned drivers to be cautious traveling through the area," the report said.

According to Ventura County Fire Sergeant Eric Buschow the blaze started about 6:25 p.m. Monday in the foothills near Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula, a popular hiking destination.

"It grew wildly to more than 15 square miles in the hours that followed - consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades," Sergeant Buschow said.