CIVICUS World Assembly: Media not reporting climate justice

Update: 11:28AM MEDIA organisations around the world came under fire this morning for under reporting climate justice as the 2017 CIVICUS World Assembly sat in Suva this morning.
The world assembly is the culmination of the week
long International Civil Society Week which is taking place for the first time
in the Pacific this week.
At a panel of leaders of organisations discussing
Climate Justice in the 21st century, Joanna Kerr of Greenpeace
Canada said there was just not enough stories in mainstream media about the
struggle to include climate induced migration in global talks about migration.
The United Nations Global Compact on Migration will be
finalised in New York in February and CSO delegates present at ICSW this week
have this week drafted a global declaration pushing for climate induced
migration to be included in the UN talks.
The Global Compact on Migration is expected to be the
first comprehensive document guiding better treatment of refugees.
In response, Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls called on CSOs to
remember that media is not restricted only to mainstream media but also
includes community media.
Ms Bhagwan-Rolls is the head of FemLink Pacific, an
NGO which has pioneered community media in the country with their own radio
stations.
"We have got to be clear that when we talk about the
media we also are talking about community media. It starts with those voices
because unless they are heard, how do you generate the bigger content," Ms Bhagwan-Rolls
said.
Calling on CSOs themselves to 'change the
narrative', Ms Bhagwan-Rolls shared her own experience with global media
monitoring which birthed the idea of creating space for more womens
representation in the news.
She said it was up to CSOs to make the community
linkages to national decisions to in order to create coverage which would make
the shift from just simply reporting on an issue but to how it affects
communities.