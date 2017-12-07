Fiji Time: 12:20 PM on Thursday 7 December

Men reluctant to talk, says Lewai

Avneel Chand
Thursday, December 07, 2017

MEN are reluctant to talk about women's issues such as violence because they are seen as "less of a man", says Fiji Women's Crisis Centre male advocate Tura Lewai.

Mr Lewai made these comments while presenting at the panel discussion on Pacific approaches to end violence against women in Suva yesterday.

He was presenting on the part men could play to end violence and said men must first think before speaking, while particularly referring to jokes which berated women.

He said when men convened for their regular social gathering in the evenings, there would be a lot of sexist remarks or jokes made.

He stressed the need to change that and to reflect on one's self in order to bring about change.

"As a man, you need to step back and realise the privilege given by the society, by the church, by the institutions," he said.

Mr Lewai added the first step was changing one's self and speaking up to bring an end to violence against women.








