Baking training for 40

MORE than 40 participants took part in a week-long baking training organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports at Namuana Village in Kadavu last Friday.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou, encouraged youths to use the techniques and skills acquired during the training to create and sustain their livelihoods.

Mr Tuitubou said the ministry's non-formal education model was producing the desired results.

"We see a lot of youths being empowered, upskilled and employed through our non-formal education model," he said.

"This is also evident in the rural and maritime areas where youths can access such training and further pursue their education careers or personal aspirations."

One of the youth participants, Molia Volavola, said she wished to educate other young ladies from her village on the skills she acquired during the training.

"The training really helped develop my baking knowledge and skills," Ms Volavola said.

"I learned how to bake when I was small but this training showed me the basics and safety hygiene of baking. I thank the ministry for organising this training and now I can also use the knowledge gained to empower other young ladies in my village."