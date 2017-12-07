Fiji Time: 12:21 PM on Thursday 7 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Baking training for 40

Nasik Swami
Thursday, December 07, 2017

MORE than 40 participants took part in a week-long baking training organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports at Namuana Village in Kadavu last Friday.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou, encouraged youths to use the techniques and skills acquired during the training to create and sustain their livelihoods.

Mr Tuitubou said the ministry's non-formal education model was producing the desired results.

"We see a lot of youths being empowered, upskilled and employed through our non-formal education model," he said.

"This is also evident in the rural and maritime areas where youths can access such training and further pursue their education careers or personal aspirations."

One of the youth participants, Molia Volavola, said she wished to educate other young ladies from her village on the skills she acquired during the training.

"The training really helped develop my baking knowledge and skills," Ms Volavola said.

"I learned how to bake when I was small but this training showed me the basics and safety hygiene of baking. I thank the ministry for organising this training and now I can also use the knowledge gained to empower other young ladies in my village."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62270.6037
JPY 55.224052.2240
GBP 0.36230.3543
EUR 0.41250.4005
NZD 0.71340.6804
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother scoops top five excellence awards
  2. Challenge for contestants
  3. Qiliho warns 'dirty cops'
  4. A-G urges political clarity
  5. Suicidal
  6. Good Samaritan helps out
  7. 114 nurses graduate
  8. RFMF Band to celebrate
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. New partnership to help fight against RHD

Top Stories this Week

  1. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  2. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  3. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  5. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  6. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Serevi's call Monday (04 Dec)
  9. $2k each Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. AIDS/HIV awareness Sunday (03 Dec)