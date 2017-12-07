Youths receive certificates in carpentry, building construction

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Trainees assist in building a house during the training in Verevere Village, Ra. Picture: Supplied

A TWO-WEEK training in carpentry and building construction has concluded in Verevere Village, Nakorotubu in Ra recently with 45 youths receiving Certificates of Attainment from the Technical College of Fiji.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou while closing the training said the youths from nine villages in the Nakorotubu coastal district attended the two-week training in carpentry and building construction.

"The training will not only qualify them for employment in the field, but also help their communities rebuild after Cyclone Winston," Mr Tuitubou said.

"These trainees will now be able to provide suggestions and build homes and future infrastructure that can withstand such natural disasters.

"A recent government survey has also revealed that despite the availability of housing materials provided through the Help for Home Initiative, there is a lack of carpenters across the district to assist in the rehabilitation process."

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is partnering with the Technical College of Fiji to provide training to youths from Naocobau, Namarai, Nadavacia, Saioko, Nayavuira, Nasau, Veidrala and Verevere villages.

The minister further stated that it was committed to provide such training that would empower youths to use their skills in assisting those who were affected and also find permanent employment.