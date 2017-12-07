Fiji Time: 12:20 PM on Thursday 7 December

Rising seas, nuclear issues raised at Suva talks

Solomone Rabulu
Thursday, December 07, 2017

RISING seas and nuclear issues in the Pacific was a popular topic at Tuesday's International Civil Society Week program currently underway in Suva.

Campaigner for the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapon, Vanessa Griffen said the catastrophic, persistent effects of nuclear weapons must be at the centre of all discussions.

"This is the basic principle underpinning what has become known as the humanitarian initiative," she said.

"This gave rise to the ground-breaking United Nations process to negotiate a global prohibition on nuclear weapons."

Ms Griffen said ICAN was a central part of this initiative from the beginning, serving as the civil society partner for three major intergovernmental conferences on the humanitarian impact of nuclear weapons.

"I am challenging and encouraging all civil societies to join in this effort as there are more rooms for civil societies to help states to sign on the agreements on nuclear ban."

OXFAM in the Pacific regional director, Raijieli Nicole said the topic was an important issue for the Pacific.

"Some states are looking at reducing carbon emission by using nuclear energy instead," she said.

The argument is we have to radically change our production patterns in asking companies to voluntarily reduce carbon emission input into our environment, which is going to take ages whereas nuclear energy, it has the potential that will make impact on our environment, health and many other issues in a much lesser time that climate change impact has."








