Vuniwaqa leads Fijian delegation in China

THE Vice Minister of the Zhejiang Provincial People's Congress in China, Li Zhihai hosted a five-member delegation headed by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa on Tuesday.

The banquet was part of the ministerial visit that Mrs Vuniwaqa has been invited to by the All China Women's Federation.

Accompanying Mrs Vuniwaqa are the permanent secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Josefa Koroivueta, acting director for Women Selai Korovusere, Ba Women's Forum president Maria Doton, and senior administrative officer Anushka Artika.

Also joining the Fijian delegation was counselor Ratish Singh from the Fiji Mission in Beijing.

The purpose of the visit was to strengthen the friendship between Fiji and the All China Women's Federation with the specific objective to share best practices and gather more insight on the development and socio-economic programs and projects benefitting Women in China.

Part of the discussions had been the scope of assistance that Fiji may seek from China for the economic empowerment of women.