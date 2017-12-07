Fiji Time: 12:21 PM on Thursday 7 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Vuniwaqa leads Fijian delegation in China

Nasik Swami
Thursday, December 07, 2017

THE Vice Minister of the Zhejiang Provincial People's Congress in China, Li Zhihai hosted a five-member delegation headed by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa on Tuesday.

The banquet was part of the ministerial visit that Mrs Vuniwaqa has been invited to by the All China Women's Federation.

Accompanying Mrs Vuniwaqa are the permanent secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Josefa Koroivueta, acting director for Women Selai Korovusere, Ba Women's Forum president Maria Doton, and senior administrative officer Anushka Artika.

Also joining the Fijian delegation was counselor Ratish Singh from the Fiji Mission in Beijing.

The purpose of the visit was to strengthen the friendship between Fiji and the All China Women's Federation with the specific objective to share best practices and gather more insight on the development and socio-economic programs and projects benefitting Women in China.

Part of the discussions had been the scope of assistance that Fiji may seek from China for the economic empowerment of women.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62270.6037
JPY 55.224052.2240
GBP 0.36230.3543
EUR 0.41250.4005
NZD 0.71340.6804
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother scoops top five excellence awards
  2. Challenge for contestants
  3. Qiliho warns 'dirty cops'
  4. A-G urges political clarity
  5. Suicidal
  6. Good Samaritan helps out
  7. 114 nurses graduate
  8. RFMF Band to celebrate
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. New partnership to help fight against RHD

Top Stories this Week

  1. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  2. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  3. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  5. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  6. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Serevi's call Monday (04 Dec)
  9. $2k each Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. AIDS/HIV awareness Sunday (03 Dec)