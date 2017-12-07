CSOs' role vital, says Prakash

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PICAN co-ordinator Krishneil Narayan speaks during the post COP23 talanoa session during the 2017 International Civil Societies Week at USP in Suva on Tuesday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

CIVIL society orgnaisations (CSOs) play an important role when it comes to creating awareness on climate change and tangible issues.

This was revealed by the head of Climate Change and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Economy, Nilesh Prakash while speaking at a post-Conference of Parties (COP23) talanoa session organised by the International Civil Society Week (ICSW) at the University of the South Pacific (USP) in Suva on Tuesday.

Mr Prakash said civil societies had a traditional role of taking and disseminating information at the grassroots level where implementation actually happened.

"They serve as very good link between national and international levels because they have a very good grasp of the workings at the grassroots level," Mr Prakash said.

"Also, as part of the outcomes, how can the CSOs build on the process of the talanoa dialogue as we want parties to raise ambitions.

"CSOs who are engaged in research and professional opinion pieces will help parties to make decisions on ambitions."

The session was organised by the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network (PICAN).