Fiji Time: 12:21 PM on Thursday 7 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

CSOs' role vital, says Prakash

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, December 07, 2017

CIVIL society orgnaisations (CSOs) play an important role when it comes to creating awareness on climate change and tangible issues.

This was revealed by the head of Climate Change and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Economy, Nilesh Prakash while speaking at a post-Conference of Parties (COP23) talanoa session organised by the International Civil Society Week (ICSW) at the University of the South Pacific (USP) in Suva on Tuesday.

Mr Prakash said civil societies had a traditional role of taking and disseminating information at the grassroots level where implementation actually happened.

"They serve as very good link between national and international levels because they have a very good grasp of the workings at the grassroots level," Mr Prakash said.

"Also, as part of the outcomes, how can the CSOs build on the process of the talanoa dialogue as we want parties to raise ambitions.

"CSOs who are engaged in research and professional opinion pieces will help parties to make decisions on ambitions."

The session was organised by the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network (PICAN).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62270.6037
JPY 55.224052.2240
GBP 0.36230.3543
EUR 0.41250.4005
NZD 0.71340.6804
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother scoops top five excellence awards
  2. Challenge for contestants
  3. Qiliho warns 'dirty cops'
  4. A-G urges political clarity
  5. Suicidal
  6. Good Samaritan helps out
  7. 114 nurses graduate
  8. RFMF Band to celebrate
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. New partnership to help fight against RHD

Top Stories this Week

  1. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  2. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  3. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  5. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  6. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Serevi's call Monday (04 Dec)
  9. $2k each Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. AIDS/HIV awareness Sunday (03 Dec)