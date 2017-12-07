/ Front page / News

SELF-DETERMINATION is about autonomy and independence, and recognising that women's rights are human rights, it's about one's ability to make own choices.

These were the words of OXFAM in the Pacific's regional director, Raijieli Nicole when asked about her views on the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign.

Ms Nicole said while violence against women held back a huge portion of the population from articulating their role-views as women, recognition on their roles in societies was slowly progressing.

"The 16 Days of Activism is about saying that it's unjust to unfairly treat women or degrade them or their status and in decision making processes in any home or society," she said.

"Most women are unable to participate actively in those spaces because for the past decades, we have come to know that there is belief that women are there to be seen and not to be heard.

"Their thoughts on how monies in their home should be used, where their children should go to school, their thoughts on basic needs and supplies such as is there enough water, access to clean and safe drinking water, do they have a say on where the water tanks, taps, or toilets should be located.

"That's what women having a say is about — being part of decision making."

Ms Nicole said valuing our women in terms of their contribution, knowing and accepting that domestic violence was wrong was slowly being recognised.

"At this point in time, it's not only talking on raising the issue on violence against women, but finding ways of bridging that gap so that we bring the change in behaviour in all our different communities."