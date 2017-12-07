Fiji Time: 12:21 PM on Thursday 7 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Every parent's fear'

Aqela Susu
Thursday, December 07, 2017

A HIGH Court judge has labelled the case of a teacher who raped and sexually assaulted his students as one that every parent feared.

Justice Salesi Temo made the comment after the 35-year-old man was found guilty and convicted of raping and sexually assaulting nine female primary school students.

The incidents happened between January 1, 2010, and October 31, 2013.

The three assessors returned unanimous guilty opinions against the former teacher on all counts.

Justice Temo agreed with the unanimous opinions of the assessors and convicted the man accordingly for all 13 counts.

In his judgment, Justice Temo said the assessors opinions showed that they accepted the nine female complainants' evidence and version of events.

He said he also found the complainants' evidence credible and were forthright while giving evidence.

He said the man's reasons for the allegations levelled against him by the complainants did not appear credible to him as the sole judge of facts.

The former teacher has been remanded in custody.

He will be sentenced at 12pm today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62270.6037
JPY 55.224052.2240
GBP 0.36230.3543
EUR 0.41250.4005
NZD 0.71340.6804
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother scoops top five excellence awards
  2. Challenge for contestants
  3. Qiliho warns 'dirty cops'
  4. A-G urges political clarity
  5. Suicidal
  6. Good Samaritan helps out
  7. 114 nurses graduate
  8. RFMF Band to celebrate
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. New partnership to help fight against RHD

Top Stories this Week

  1. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  2. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  3. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  5. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  6. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Serevi's call Monday (04 Dec)
  9. $2k each Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. AIDS/HIV awareness Sunday (03 Dec)