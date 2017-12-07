'Every parent's fear'

/ Front page / News

A HIGH Court judge has labelled the case of a teacher who raped and sexually assaulted his students as one that every parent feared.

Justice Salesi Temo made the comment after the 35-year-old man was found guilty and convicted of raping and sexually assaulting nine female primary school students.

The incidents happened between January 1, 2010, and October 31, 2013.

The three assessors returned unanimous guilty opinions against the former teacher on all counts.

Justice Temo agreed with the unanimous opinions of the assessors and convicted the man accordingly for all 13 counts.

In his judgment, Justice Temo said the assessors opinions showed that they accepted the nine female complainants' evidence and version of events.

He said he also found the complainants' evidence credible and were forthright while giving evidence.

He said the man's reasons for the allegations levelled against him by the complainants did not appear credible to him as the sole judge of facts.

The former teacher has been remanded in custody.

He will be sentenced at 12pm today.