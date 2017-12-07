Fiji Time: 12:20 PM on Thursday 7 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Singh denies murder charge

Aqela Susu
Thursday, December 07, 2017

A FORMER Fiji resident who has been named as the man who allegedly murdered 24-year-old Fiji-born woman Arishma Singh Chand at her South Auckland home last month has denied committing the alleged act.

Rohit Deepak Singh appeared at the High Court in Auckland yesterday.

A New Zealand Herald report said Mr Singh, who is a cabinet maker, had been remanded in custody by Justice Simon Moore until March next year. He is set to stand trial for the alleged offence from October next year.

Ms Singh, fo­r­merly of Na­s­inu, was found dead in a pool of blood in her home by her parents after arriving home from visiting relatives.

New Zealand Police earlier launched a homicide investigation into the matter. It is understood that Ms Singh had been at a friend's birthday party and was killed soon after arriving home, which she shared with her parents and three-year-old daughter. But her daughter was reportedly not at the house when she was killed and was with her father, Ms Singh's former husband.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62270.6037
JPY 55.224052.2240
GBP 0.36230.3543
EUR 0.41250.4005
NZD 0.71340.6804
AUD 0.64600.6210
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother scoops top five excellence awards
  2. Qiliho warns 'dirty cops'
  3. A-G urges political clarity
  4. Challenge for contestants
  5. Suicidal
  6. Good Samaritan helps out
  7. 114 nurses graduate
  8. RFMF Band to celebrate
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. New partnership to help fight against RHD

Top Stories this Week

  1. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  2. First words at 21 Tuesday (05 Dec)
  3. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  4. Fiji Bati reunites Raiwalui family Monday (04 Dec)
  5. Lautoka hospital departments closed till further notice Tuesday (05 Dec)
  6. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Masima eyes Fiji Monday (04 Dec)
  8. Serevi's call Monday (04 Dec)
  9. $2k each Sunday (03 Dec)
  10. AIDS/HIV awareness Sunday (03 Dec)