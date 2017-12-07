Singh denies murder charge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Arishma. Picture: FT FILE

A FORMER Fiji resident who has been named as the man who allegedly murdered 24-year-old Fiji-born woman Arishma Singh Chand at her South Auckland home last month has denied committing the alleged act.

Rohit Deepak Singh appeared at the High Court in Auckland yesterday.

A New Zealand Herald report said Mr Singh, who is a cabinet maker, had been remanded in custody by Justice Simon Moore until March next year. He is set to stand trial for the alleged offence from October next year.

Ms Singh, fo­r­merly of Na­s­inu, was found dead in a pool of blood in her home by her parents after arriving home from visiting relatives.

New Zealand Police earlier launched a homicide investigation into the matter. It is understood that Ms Singh had been at a friend's birthday party and was killed soon after arriving home, which she shared with her parents and three-year-old daughter. But her daughter was reportedly not at the house when she was killed and was with her father, Ms Singh's former husband.