Saneem rejects proposed party

THE application by the proposed Zionist Party to register as a political party has been rejected.

The rejection was made by the Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem, yesterday.

Mr Saneem outlined after the verification of members exercise, it was found the application failed to meet the required numbers for Central and Western divisions.

"The application only had 1880 members out of the required 2000 for Central and 1633 members out of the required 1750 for the Western Division," he said.

He said the Constitution of the proposed party also did not meet the minimum requirements for the political parties as per the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act, 2013.