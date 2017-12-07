Bull to head flock

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The new Anglican Bishop of Vanua Levu Fr Henry Bull who will be ordained on Sunday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE Anglican Church will ordain its new bishop this weekend, who will be tasked to look after the flock of Vanua Levu.

Church head and Bishop of Polynesia, Bishop Winston Halapua confirmed Father Henry Bull had been appointed as the bishop and his appointment was also a historic one.

Fr Bull would be replacing Bishop Apimeleki Qiliho.

"It's historic with the fact that Fr Bull will be the first Bishop of Vanua Levu who hails from this island," he said.

"So we are also thanking the people of Vanua Levu for producing a son that God has gifted to fulfil the calling from above.

"It is indeed a great moment for the church and we will ordain him this Sunday in Labasa and celebrate this milestone."

Bishop Halapua said the church members had grown in the North and mostly in Dreketi where Fr Bull is based.

"God has used him mightily in winning souls into the kingdom of God and we will continue to tell people about the love of our great God," he said.

In an interview, Fr Bull said his priority was to ensure his flock recognised and know the love of God in their lives.

"It's not about me but about the one and only God whose name is Jesus Christ whose love is unconditional and we need to lead the people to God through his love and not by our strength.

"An incident happened in 1985 and that was my turning point in which I came to God to totally worship him and he has used me since then.

"I also believe that if we first identify God's love and know that in the midst of our sins, God still loves us, we can break barriers and fight criminal activities."