Ministry ensures services remain

THE Health Ministry said it is working alongside Lautoka Hospital management to ensure there are adequate supplies of essential items and services are maintained after the recent fire incident.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry said all efforts were being made to ensure the impact on medical services was minimised.

"Additional oxygen cylinders and associated equipment have been transferred from Suva to replace the piped supply which is currently unavailable and negotiations are under way to arrange access to alternative, local x-ray services while repairs are carried out at Lautoka Hospital," the ministry said.

"Senior managers at Lautoka Hospital are meeting regularly to assess services and deal with any issues of concern.

"A number of areas of the hospital have been damaged by the fire and also by water used for fire-fighting."

The ministry said checks on damaged areas were expected to be carried out yesterday and based on the results of the checks, plans for gradual restoration of the full services could be put together.

A special 24-hour telephone helpline has been set up and members of the public who require information on the availability of services should call 6230700.