Fiji to resume flights to Japan

FIJI Airways yesterday announced the start of direct flights to Japan beginning July 3 next year.

The airline's managing director and CEO, Andre Viljoen said Tokyo would mark the national carrier's fifth long-haul destination after Los Angeles, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Singapore.

And to meet the expected demand of the revived destination, Fiji Airways will acquire another Airbus A330-200 aircraft, making it the fifth wide-bodied aircraft in its fleet.

Mr Viljoen said the national carrier would kick-off with three flights a week from Nadi to Narita on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

"Our flights have been designed to ensure our guests from Japan will get the most from their time in Fiji," he said.

"The inbound flight from Tokyo will connect conveniently with Fiji Link's domestic flights to major tourism spots like Savusavu and Taveuni.

"Additionally, guests can also easily do boat transfers after arrival to the many wonderful resorts in the beautiful Mamanuca and Yasawa groups."

Mr Viljoen said as part of celebrations to mark the event, Fiji Airways was offering introductory airfare starting at $999.

He said Japanese visitors were some of the most discerning in the world.

"We also want to capitalise on the high interest in outbound travel from Japan, with an estimated 13.4 million Japanese residents travelling overseas this year to date," he said.

Attorney-General and Minister Responsible for Civil Aviation Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said Government was proud to support yet another initiative by the airline.

"We recognise the hard work that's been going on behind the scenes in terms of redeveloping this route and recommencing the gateway to Japan through Narita," he said.

"Fiji used to fly to Japan a few years ago but of course it stopped.

"The number of guests coming in used to be around 80,000 at its peak in the 90s."