Lack of data hinders growth

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, December 07, 2017

LACK of access to reliable data has been an impediment to the agriculture sector, says Agriculture Minister Inia Seruiratu.

Speaking at the closing of the Food and Agriculture Organisation's Improvement of Agriculture Statistics for Policy workshop in Nadi yesterday, he emphasised the need for quality data to help pave the way forward for the industry.

"Fiji's Agriculture Sector plays an important role towards the economy of the country in terms of food security, employment creation, increasing foreign exchange earnings and contribution to the annual gross domestic products (GDP)," he said.

"However, policy making and strategic management of the industry suffers from a lack of access to reliable production and market volume data.

Mr Seruiratu said Fiji's Agricultural Statistics System had had little development since the last Agriculture Census in 2009, and there was an urgent need for a more detailed survey to be carried out.

"I have always had a very strong enthusiasm for statistics, constantly highlighting the need to improve our statistical system."








