Mother scoops top five excellence awards

+ Enlarge this image Lata. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

SACRIFICE, family support and love saw Bua native Ashleen Lata walk away with many awards at the Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam College of Nursing's Bachelor of Nursing Science graduation yesterday.

The 23-year-old mother of one said the dedication she put in from day one of the three-year program did not disappoint her.

Ms Lata said everything was possible if they had the support and blessing of their loved ones.

"Christmas came a few days early for me this year and I would like to dedicate these awards to my mentor, the director TISI Sangam College of Nursing, Eleni Kata, my husband, our son and family members," she said.

"It is not an easy job juggling between my academic work and family commitment.

"It has paid off the dedication and the support and I am so glad I did not let the people who trusted me down."

Ms Lata walked away with the Excellence in Primary Health Care, Excellence in Personal and Professional Development, Excellence in Nursing Knowledge, Excellence in Fundamentals of Nursing Practice and Overall Academic Excellence award.

Meanwhile, the Leadership Award recipient Arsheenam Prasad said she was over the moon after winning the award yesterday.

Ms Prasad thanked her friends, the college management and her family for their never-ending support.

Both students received top awards.