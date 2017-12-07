114 nurses graduate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The 114 nurses who graduated with Bachelor of Nursing Science degrees from the TISI Sangam College of Nursing yesterday. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

GRADUATES of the Bachelor of Nursing Science program from the Then India Sanmarga Ikya (TISI) Sangam College of Nursing in Labasa have been reminded to view their degrees as a doorway to learning.

Officiating at the graduation, Suva lawyer Richard Naidu reminded the 114 students that their degrees were not an end to their learning.

Mr Naidu told students that they need to take what they had learned and continue to learn more.

"Some of us tend to procrastinate about taking the right step and continuing education especially when we have employment, but this needs to be changed," he said.

"The most important thing is change and the pace of change in this age is getting faster and faster.

"Change can be your fortune especially if it is positive and benefits you, but it can be a misfortune because it affects you."

Speaking as a grandson of one of the founders of the TISI Sangam, Mr Naidu reminded students that yesterday's graduation was a time for celebration.

"Sangam has made a lot of ambitious contribution in this country and this includes education and health," he said.

"As students another three years of hard work has finally paid off and your sacrifice including those that supported you through has been rewarded."

TISI Sangam Academic Board chairperson Amraiya Naidu assured students and parents that they had a dedicated team behind the scene of office and support personnel who contributed tirelessly to facilitate teaching and learning.

Mr Naidu also thanked parents and students for choosing to join the college.

He reminded students that the image and the reputation of any institution were directly dependent on the future students and the alumni.