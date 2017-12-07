Good Samaritan helps out

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Losana Yanuyanulala. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

HER faith in God led a good Samaritan to pay off outstanding tuition fees for nursing graduate Losana Yanuyanulala, who was earlier told that she could not graduate because of this issue.

The 28-year-old Lakeba native of Namuka in Macuata broke down in tears at yesterday's Sangam School of Nursing graduation ceremony as she received her Bachelor of Nursing Science certificate from the chief guest, Suva lawyer Richard Naidu.

She wiped her tears as she clearly remembered the sad day that happened two weeks ago in school, when she openly cried in front of students after being told that she could not graduate.

Ms Yanuyanulala owed the Labasa-based institution more than $4000 and at the eleventh hour, God sent an angel, who preferred to remain anonymous, to settle the outstanding amount.

Surrounded by families and friends who shared those emotional moments, she thanked God for answering her prayers and believes nothing was impossible for God.

"The outstanding fees were pending from previous years for registration and units I had done in the first year," she said.

"Even during the graduation rehearsal on Tuesday evening I was still praying for an intervention and in my heart I felt this peace knowing that somehow I will graduate today (yesterday).

"I will be forever grateful to this good Samaritan for his help."